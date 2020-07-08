Trump takes action against TikTok and WeChat

President Donald Trump banned U.S. firms from doing business with the Chinese companies that own TikTok and WeChat in two executive orders signed on Thursday. In a letter to the House and Senate leaders explaining the move, the president said the apps have continued “to threaten the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States.” The orders will go into effect in 45 days.

What are the implications of the ban? Some experts say the decision could see TikTok and WeChat removed from the Apple and Google app stores. Because China blocks nearly all U.S.-owned messaging and social media apps, WeChat is the main means of communication for Chinese citizens. A ban would make it difficult for Americans to contact friends and family in China. Trump also set a Sept. 15 deadline for TikTok to either sell its U.S. operations to Microsoft or find another buyer or face an outright ban.

Dig deeper: Read Kyle Ziemnick’s report in The Stew explaining the standoff over TikTok.