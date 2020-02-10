Trump taken to military hospital

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump, who along with first lady Melania Trump was diagnosed early Friday with COVID-19, is spending a few days in a military hospital as a precaution, the White House said Friday. The Minnesota Department of Health advised those who attended Trump’s campaign events this week to get tested for the coronavirus. Anyone who had direct contact with Trump should quarantine for two weeks. The president’s doctor, Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley, said Friday the president felt fatigued and was taking an experimental antibody cocktail and vitamins. The first lady had a mild cough and a headache.

What does this mean for the campaign? All in-person events with Trump or his family are postponed, his campaign staff announced. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that anyone with COVID-19 self-isolate for at least 10 days from the first symptoms or until after two negative tests in a row. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, tested negative and will continue the reelection campaign. The debate between Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris is still on for Wednesday.

