Trump supporters rally in Washington

Chants of, “Four more years,” and, “Stop the steal,” rang out as protesters marched from Freedom Plaza to the Supreme Court in support of President Donald Trump on Saturday. Attendees cheered as the president’s motorcade drove by the demonstration on its way to Trump’s Virginia golf club. Pro-Trump rallies took place in cities across the country, including Delray Beach, Fla.; Lansing, Mich.; and Phoenix.

Did the protests remain peaceful? Police in Washington reported a few altercations between Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters as night fell. They tried to keep the two sides separated, blocking pro-Trump demonstrators from entering Black Lives Matter plaza, where the president’s detractors frequently gather to demonstrate. City police said Saturday they had made at least 10 arrests, including some for assault.

Dig deeper: Read Kyle Ziemnick’s report in The Stew about the president’s legal challenges to election results in swing states.