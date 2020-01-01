Trump supporters rally in Washington
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 11/14/20, 07:53 pm
Chants of, “Four more years,” and, “Stop the steal,” rang out as protesters marched from Freedom Plaza to the Supreme Court in support of President Donald Trump on Saturday. Attendees cheered as the president’s motorcade drove by the demonstration on its way to Trump’s Virginia golf club. Pro-Trump rallies took place in cities across the country, including Delray Beach, Fla.; Lansing, Mich.; and Phoenix.
Did the protests remain peaceful? Police in Washington reported a few altercations between Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters as night fell. They tried to keep the two sides separated, blocking pro-Trump demonstrators from entering Black Lives Matter plaza, where the president’s detractors frequently gather to demonstrate. City police said Saturday they had made at least 10 arrests, including some for assault.
Dig deeper: Read Kyle Ziemnick’s report in The Stew about the president’s legal challenges to election results in swing states.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital's managing editor. She is a graduate of World Journalism Institute, the Missouri School of Journalism, and the University of Missouri-St. Louis. Lynde resides with her family in Wichita, Kansas. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.