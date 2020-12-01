Trump supporters hold Jericho March in Washington

Sounds of shofars rang out on Saturday as Trump supporters marched seven times across the U.S. Capitol, the Supreme Court, and the Department of Justice, praying “for the walls of corruption and election fraud to fall down.” Eric Metaxas hosted the one-day prayer rally that included several claims of extra-biblical revelation about Trump and the election. It featured speeches from former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Catholic Dioceses of Tyler, Texas, Rabbi Curt Landry, and Abby Johnson, among others. “The courts do not decide who the next president of the United States will be,” Flynn said. “We the people decide.” The Electoral College will formally select the next president on Monday.

Did violence occur? Police in downtown Washington reported altercations between pro-Trump supporters and counter-protesters as night fell. Vandals ripped off Black Lives Matter banners from two historic black churches. Police reported four stabbings and arrested nearly 30 people for assault, rioting, and possessing weapons. Some eight police officers also sustained injuries.

