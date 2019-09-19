Trump sues to stop tax return subpoena

President Donald Trump has asked a judge to block New York prosecutors from accessing his tax returns. The president sued Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. in U.S. District Court on Thursday to stop a subpoena asking for eight years of Trump’s state and federal returns. Trump’s lawyer, Jay Sekulow, said the lawsuit is intended “to address the significant constitutional issues at stake in this case.”

Who else wants Trump’s tax returns? The president and three of his children also sued Deutsche Bank in April to stop it from giving personal financial records to two U.S. House Committees. In July, Trump filed suit against a law that would allow New York to hand over public officials’ state tax returns to Congress.

