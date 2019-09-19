Trump sues to stop tax return subpoena
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 9/19/19, 12:43 pm
President Donald Trump has asked a judge to block New York prosecutors from accessing his tax returns. The president sued Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. in U.S. District Court on Thursday to stop a subpoena asking for eight years of Trump’s state and federal returns. Trump’s lawyer, Jay Sekulow, said the lawsuit is intended “to address the significant constitutional issues at stake in this case.”
Who else wants Trump’s tax returns? The president and three of his children also sued Deutsche Bank in April to stop it from giving personal financial records to two U.S. House Committees. In July, Trump filed suit against a law that would allow New York to hand over public officials’ state tax returns to Congress.
Dig deeper: Read Harvest Prude’s report on the New York law, which the president said discriminates against him for his speech and politics.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Rachel is an assistant editor for WORLD Digital. Follow Rachel on Twitter @Rachel_Lynn_A.
Comments
news2mePosted: Thu, 09/19/2019 01:24 pm
It's SAD when they go after Trump, but even more sad when they go after his children. Are they doing it so Trump will finally say, "OK, you win. I quit." ?
Pres. Trump should request 8 years of tax returns of Democrats and the Mayor of NYC, and the lawyers who are going after him. Lawyers, like the ones Mueller put in jail, seem to be rife with tax fraud. Dems are SO DIRTY.
They must be dirty or they wouldn't go after Trump's taxes. He must reciprocate.
Republicans never do this, but they should. It's time.