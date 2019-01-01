Trump sues to block financial subpoena
by Harvest Prude
Posted 4/22/19, 11:42 am
WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump and his business organization sued House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md., Monday to block a congressional subpoena seeking the president’s financial records. In the complaint filed in Washington, D.C., Trump’s lawyers argued that the subpoena does not have a “legitimate legislative purpose” and is a tool Democrats’ are using in an “all-out political war” against the president.
Last week, the committee subpoenaed Mazars USA, a financial accounting and consulting firm that has worked with the president and the Trump Organization for years. The subpoena requested 10 years of financial documents and other materials related to Trump, his businesses, trust, hotels, and other associated entities. Mazars USA responded that it would “respect the legal process and fully comply with its legal obligations.”
Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow said in a statement on Monday, “We will not allow presidential harassment to go unanswered.”
Harvest is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute and a reporter for WORLD.
Big JimPosted: Mon, 04/22/2019 02:08 pm
This all may be moot in a short while. Daniel Hemel wrote a piece about how easy it will be to get Trump's tax information from the State of New York which is under different rules than the IRS/feds.
My Two CentsPosted: Mon, 04/22/2019 04:13 pm
President Trump should choose his battles. Whereas nobody needs to know Trump's tax records, nevertheless, when you become president, your life is under scrutiny called "transparency." If a president has a physical exam, America always gets a health report. Unless he has something to hide, the President should release his tax records.
LeeperPosted: Mon, 04/22/2019 06:00 pm
President Trump should never provide his tax returns. The tax law for large buisnesses such as President Trump's are very complex and the Democcrats will try to find a liberal Trump hating CPA to disagree with his CPA's over unclear tax law. It should be left to the IRS to determine compliance with tax laws. I believe he is under an audit at this time it should in no way be used politically.