Trump sues to block financial subpoena

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump and his business organization sued House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md., Monday to block a congressional subpoena seeking the president’s financial records. In the complaint filed in Washington, D.C., Trump’s lawyers argued that the subpoena does not have a “legitimate legislative purpose” and is a tool Democrats’ are using in an “all-out political war” against the president.

Last week, the committee subpoenaed Mazars USA, a financial accounting and consulting firm that has worked with the president and the Trump Organization for years. The subpoena requested 10 years of financial documents and other materials related to Trump, his businesses, trust, hotels, and other associated entities. Mazars USA responded that it would “respect the legal process and fully comply with its legal obligations.”

Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow said in a statement on Monday, “We will not allow presidential harassment to go unanswered.”