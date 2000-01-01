Trump stumps for U.S. interests at UN

President Donald Trump boasted of the United States’ economic strength and global leadership in a speech Thursday at the UN General Assembly. His remarks emphasized the importance of national sovereignty for the United States and other nations. He said that America respects other countries’ unique goals and supports their right to make decisions on behalf of their people, adding, “We are standing up for America and for the American people, and we are also standing up for the world.”

Trump touted the U.S. economy, which he said was “booming like never before,” successful steps toward denuclearizing North Korea, progress made against Islamic State (ISIS) in Syria, and the building of a new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem. He said his administration had accomplished more in less than two years than almost any other administration.

The president also issued several warnings, one of which was about additional sanctions against Iran coming in November. He asked other nations to isolate the country’s aggressive regime while supporting the people of Iran. He addressed the need for fair trade and called out China specifically for currency manipulation, among other things.