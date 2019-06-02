Trump stands for life in State of the Union address

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump’s call for an end to late-term abortions in his State of the Union address Tuesday night elated pro-life lawmakers and advocates who have been fighting a growing national movement to end protections for the unborn in the late stages of pregnancy. “To defend the dignity of every person, I am asking the Congress to pass legislation to prohibit the late-term abortion of children,” Trump said. “Let us work together to build a culture that cherishes innocent life. And let us reaffirm a fundamental truth: All children—born and unborn—are made in the holy image of God.”

The president condemned a New York law Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed last month officially legalizing late-term abortion, as well as remarks from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, also a Democrat, saying doctors could deny medical care to babies born with severe deformities.

While most Democrats stayed in their seats during the president’s pro-life statements, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., joined his colleagues from across the aisle in a standing ovation. He later told a RealClearPolitics reporter he stood because “late-term abortions are just horrific … totally just wrong.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif, told me after the speech he believes Trump’s comments may spark a push for legislation on the issue: “I do not understand how anybody in this country could believe that a baby could be born and then could be killed. I thank the president for speaking about it and trying to unite us all to do something about it. And we should move legislation on it.”

Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser called late-term abortion “irreconcilable with the values of the American people” and asked Congress to approve the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, which would protect unborn babies after five months of pregnancy, when they can begin to feel the pain of abortion.