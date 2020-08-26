Trump speech closes out GOP convention

President Donald Trump attacked the policies of his Democratic opponent Joe Biden while touting his record from the past four years in his acceptance speech Thursday night. Delivered on the South Lawn of the White House with about 1,500 people in attendance, the speech capped off the final day of the Republican National Convention. The use of the White House as the backdrop for the president’s reelection campaign had some complaining of violations of federal ethics law.

What were the highlights of his speech? Trump hailed his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and said the United States could have a vaccine by the end of the year. He said he had followed through on his 2016 campaign promises and pledged to return the country to full employment and record prosperity. “If the left gains power, they will demolish the suburbs, confiscate your guns, and appoint justices who will wipe away your Second Amendment and other constitutional freedoms,” the president said. Other speakers Thursday night included his daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, who expressed support for the family of Jacob Blake.

