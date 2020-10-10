Trump speaks to supporters at White House

President Donald Trump had not made a public appearance since his hospitalization with COVID-19 ended Oct. 5—until Saturday. Hundreds of people, many of them wearing masks, gathered on the South Lawn of the White House to hear the president speak from the Blue Room balcony. For 18 minutes, he spoke to a mostly Latino and African American audience about his support for law enforcement. Many of them wore shirts or held signs declaring, “Blexit backs the blue.” “Blexit” is the name of an organization conservative activist Candace Owens founded to encourage black and minority voters to switch from the Democratic Party to the GOP.

How is Trump doing? “I’m feeling great,” he said. White House Dr. Sean Conley released a memo on Saturday saying the president was no longer contagious. He plans to appear at a campaign rally on Monday in Florida, with trips to Iowa and Pennsylvania to follow next week.

