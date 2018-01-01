Trump sparks birthright citizenship debate
by Harvest Prude
Posted 10/30/18, 11:08 am
WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump said he wants to sign an executive order ending the constitutional right to citizenship for babies born in the United States to noncitizens. The president revealed his plans in a Monday interview with Axios on HBO. “It was always told to me that you needed a constitutional amendment,” Trump said. “Guess what? You don’t. You can definitely do it with an Act of Congress. But now they’re saying I can do it just with an executive order.”
The president has consulted with White House legal counsel and said he was confident it would happen but did not set a timeline. Ending birthright citizenship likely would spark a legal challenge in the courts. There is debate over whether a president can override a constitutional amendment.
Congress passed the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1866 granting birthright citizenship. It reads, “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and the States wherein they reside.” The amendment nullified the Supreme Court decision in Dred Scott v. Sandford that held those descended from freed slaves could not be citizens.
The amendment goes on to state, “No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty or property, without due process of law, nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”
westeacherPosted: Tue, 10/30/2018 11:19 am
I highly doubt that those who wrote the 14th Amendment and those who ratified it could have ever imagined a situation like we have today. Without the global air transportation of today, those coming to the U.S. to live and give birth at that time, most likely would have stayed here, not like those who come today to simply give birth and leave.
West Coast GrammaPosted: Tue, 10/30/2018 01:58 pm
I doubt that Trump is thinking about birth tourism at this moment in our current events. I believe he's got his eye on the migratory caravan walking to our southern border. He's thinking that prohibiting citizenship to children born here by illegal immigrants would deter many from coming and punish those who do. Also, he's got an eye on the midterm elections. The timing of this announcement of his future plan is aimed as an appeal to his anti-immigrant base.
Brendan BossardPosted: Tue, 10/30/2018 01:42 pm
This is very foolish on two levels.
First, simply to suggest that this idea can pass Constitutional muster shows low regard for the Constitution itself. No worthy constitutionalist can possibly agree with Pres. Trump on this matter, because--
Second, successfully overriding any part of the Constitution by executive order would render the entire Constitution meaningless. The reasons are obvious.
The Constitution prescribes a specific method for amending it. We must not support Pres. Trump if he tries to operate outside this framework. Anyone who does puts the lie to any of their complaints about Pres. Obama's overreaches.
West Coast GrammaPosted: Tue, 10/30/2018 01:49 pm
Well spoken!