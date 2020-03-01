Trump: Soleimani’s ‘reign of terror’ is over
by Harvest Prude & Mickey McLean
Posted 1/03/20, 04:58 pm
UPDATE: President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday it was necessary for the U.S. military to kill Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. “We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war,” he said. The president, speaking at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., said he ordered the airstrike in Iraq because Soleimani was planning “imminent and sinister” attacks on Americans. Meanwhile, Department of Defense officials announced the United States is sending 3,000 more Army troops to the Middle East.
OUR EARLIER REPORT (12:49 p.m.): A U.S. airstrike early on Friday at Baghdad International Airport killed Iran’s top military commander. President Donald Trump authorized the attack, carried out by a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone, that took out Gen. Qassem Soleimani as well as other leaders of the Iranian-backed militias in Iraq. The U.S. Department of Defense said the U.S. military killed Soleimani because he “was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.”
Who was Soleimani? He headed Iran’s Quds Force, an elite division of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a U.S.-designated terrorist organization. Soleimani also was the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East, providing Iraqi militants with training and bomb-making equipment. Such groups were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of U.S. soldiers during the Iraqi war, and the Defense Department blamed them for the New Year’s Eve protest at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, noting that Soleimani approved that attack. The Pentagon also blamed Iran’s shadow influence in Iraq on the Dec. 27 rocket attack that killed an American contractor.
What was Iran’s response? Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called for three days of mourning and warned of retaliation. Meanwhile, congressional leaders responded along party lines. Republicans defended the airstrike, while Democrats questioned whether it would lead to an escalation of violence in the region. Trump tweeted that Soleimani “should have been taken out many years ago!”
Dig deeper: Read Mindy Belz’s Globe Trot report on the recent events in Iraq.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a reporter for WORLD based in Washington, D.C.
Read more from this writer
Mickey McLean
Mickey is executive editor of WORLD Digital.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Fri, 01/03/2020 02:56 pm
“You will hear of wars and rumors of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed. Such things must happen, but the end is still to come.” Matthew 24:6 NIV
HawkdriverPosted: Fri, 01/03/2020 03:48 pm
Soleimani “should have been taken out many years ago!” I don't always agree with President Trump but on this one I do.
How much blood from our soldiers during the main years of the Iraq insurgency 2003 - 2011 is on that man's head. He made widows and fatherless children of thousands of our finest though the roadside bombs, emps and 107mm rockets fired at us. He knew about, ordered, provided weapons and training for those who attacked our military. Thank God he is gone.
I now pray the rest of Iran changes course before more blood is spilt.
OldMikePosted: Fri, 01/03/2020 10:02 pm
I've been noticing a rather strange coincidence. Some of the people who are saying "The US shouldn't have zapped that Iranian General, it will just cause more bloodshed," are ALSO the folks who were saying, "Those people should not have been carrying guns in their church down in Texas."
Were those folks taught by their parents to always run away from a bully, rather than standing up to him? Perhaps someone smarter than me can explain this to me.
news2mePosted: Fri, 01/03/2020 11:35 pm
I don't think people should be celebrating. We should be solemn about this.
Everyone thought it was the end of the Taliban when Obama got Laden. But when you take a leader out another rises up to take his place. Besides I think they gave us Laden. That whole thing where we watched Obama and friends sitting around watching Laden getting taken down just didn't add up.