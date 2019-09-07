Trump slams U.K. ambassador

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump continued attacking the British ambassador to the United States on Tuesday after The Mail on Sunday published a series of leaked diplomatic cables from Sir Kim Darroch critical of the president’s administration. Trump tweeted that Darroch is a “very stupid guy” and a “pompous fool.” Trump also went after outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May’s handling of the Brexit negotiations between Britain and the European Union, saying he gave her advice “but she went her own foolish way—was unable to get it done. A disaster!” May released a statement saying Darroch has her “full support.”

Darroch’s leaked comments referred to some of Trump’s policy decisions as “incoherent,” and he asked whether the White House would “ever look competent.”

The spat increases pressure on Darroch, who some accuse of being unsupportive of Britain’s exit from the EU. The journalist who wrote about the leaked Darroch comments, Isabel Oakeshott, is a strong supporter of Brexit. The British government is investigating the breach in diplomatic security.