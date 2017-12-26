Trump slams China for North Korean oil transfer

President Donald Trump accused China on Thursday of illegally selling oil to North Korea. “Caught RED HANDED,” he tweeted. On Tuesday, a South Korean newspaper claimed Chinese and North Korean ships have been linking up at sea illicitly to transfer oil to North Korea. The report contained several satellite images of the vessels. Last week, the UN Security Council unanimously levied new sanctions on North Korea for a recent missile test, seeking to reduce its access to oil. The sanctions seek to limit North Korea to 500,000 barrels of oil a year—a 90 percent reduction. China claimed Thursday it never participated in UN sanction-breaking oil sales to North Korea. “The situation you have mentioned absolutely does not exist,” said Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang. Trump completed a five-country Asian tour last month, which included meetings with Chinese and South Korean leaders to discuss options for North Korea. Trump does not believe China’s claims of innocence. “[V]ery disappointed that China is allowing oil to go into North Korea,” Trump tweeted. “There will never be a friendly solution to the North Korea problem if this continues to happen!”