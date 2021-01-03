Trump slams Biden, teases 2024 campaign at CPAC

“Do you miss me yet?” Former President Donald Trump asked Sunday in his first public speech since leaving office. Speaking at the final day of the Conservative Political Action Conference, Trump told the crowd that despite a rift with some Republican leaders, he had no intention of leaving the party or starting a new one. He said instead that the GOP must unite.

What else did he say in the speech? Trump took aim at his successor, criticizing President Joe Biden’s reversal of his border policies among other things. The former president also once again claimed he won the 2020 election and teased another presidential run. Several top Republicans skipped the annual conference, including former Vice President Mike Pence and Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell.

