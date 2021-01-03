Trump slams Biden, teases 2024 campaign at CPAC
by Kent Covington
Posted 3/01/21, 01:06 am
“Do you miss me yet?” Former President Donald Trump asked Sunday in his first public speech since leaving office. Speaking at the final day of the Conservative Political Action Conference, Trump told the crowd that despite a rift with some Republican leaders, he had no intention of leaving the party or starting a new one. He said instead that the GOP must unite.
What else did he say in the speech? Trump took aim at his successor, criticizing President Joe Biden’s reversal of his border policies among other things. The former president also once again claimed he won the 2020 election and teased another presidential run. Several top Republicans skipped the annual conference, including former Vice President Mike Pence and Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell.
Dig Deeper: Read Harvest Prude’s report in The Stew about Biden’s flurry of executive orders.
Kent Covington
Kent is a reporter and news anchor for WORLD Radio. He spent nearly two decades in Christian and news/talk radio before joining WORLD in 2012. He resides in Atlanta, Ga. Follow him on Twitter @kentcovington.
Comments
Steve SoCalPosted: Mon, 03/01/2021 12:01 pm
Just because the current administration and their party are on the wrong side of almost every issue, and quite a few positive things were done under the last administration (by God's grace), doesn't mean that Trump is good for the Republican Party or for America. He is ALL about himself, is happy to accept lies if convenient to his cause, and has no loyalty to hardly a human being on Earth. He even threw Mike Pence, a person who has displayed good character all along, under the bus when it was convenient to him for goodness sake! If the GOP sticks with Trump, I wish we could have a third party to choose from, where decent character and morals actually matter, because otherwise I and probably plenty of others won't be able to vote in good conscience for Trump again.
Deb OPosted: Mon, 03/01/2021 12:02 pm
Yes, Steve SoCal. Agreed.
My Two CentsPosted: Mon, 03/01/2021 09:58 pm
Yes, I agree also. Wholeheartedly. I feel one of Trump's greatest accomplishments was dismantling the GOP and emboldening the Democratic party. I keep waiting to see the "unity" that Biden promised, and all I see is enough "diversity" to drive a Mack truck through. The division continues. On another note, the CPAC (aka "conservatives") have been the standard bearer and definer of patriotism. The horrible rendition of whoever that woman was who sang the anthem, was worse than taking a knee, in my opinion. I am a musician who has performed the National Anthem hundreds of times. Her performance clearly demonstrated that All Keys Matter.