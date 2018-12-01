Trump signs USMCA trade deal

The United States is good-to-go on a new set of trade rules with its North American neighbors. At a signing ceremony at the White House on Wednesday, President Donald Trump said the United States–Mexico-Canada Agreement would protect American economic interests. “Together we are building a glorious future that is raised, grown, built, and made right here in the glorious USA,” he said.

Is USMCA a done deal? Canada still has to ratify the deal that replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement. Lawmakers there want to scrutinize the agreement, but its bipartisan supporters believe it will ultimately pass.

Dig deeper: Read Harvest Prude’s report in WORLD Magazine on controversial language about sexual orientation and gender identity in USMCA and a footnote added to the agreement to address the concerns.