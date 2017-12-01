Trump signs tax code rewrite into law
by Leigh Jones
Posted 12/22/17, 11:43 am
President Donald Trump on Friday signed into law the tax overhaul bill Republicans hope will jump-start economic growth and put more money in most Americans’ pockets. Trump said he initially planned to wait until Jan. 1 to sign the bill but changed his mind. Before a low-key signing ceremony, the president touted the size of the tax cut, saying “the numbers will speak.” Critics have blasted the bill for giving bigger cuts to wealthy Americans and corporations. Republicans insist tax cuts for the wealthy will trickle down to the middle class in the form of wage increases and better job opportunities. This is the first major overhaul of the tax code since 1986.
Read more from The Sift
Leigh Jones
Leigh lives in Houston with her husband and daughter. She is WORLD Digital’s managing editor and reports on education for WORLD Magazine and WORLD Digital.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Fri, 12/22/2017 07:23 pm
Not sure how much this will help middle and lower class wages. The problem, as I see it, is not that there’s too little money available for wage increases.
The problem, imo, is too large a labor supply for the jobs available, or too few jobs for the labor force available. This is what holds wages down.
I believe this is due to two factors that Congress has failed to adequately address: immigration and moving jobs overseas.
Too many low-skill or dirty jobs are filled by immigrants, allegedly because “Americans won’t do those jobs.” Yes, it’s true not many of us want the messy jobs of cutting up chickens or steers for the wages currently being offered. But in my opinion the answer was to increase the pay for those jobs rather than recruit workers from outside our borders willing to work cheap.
Second problem is the large number of American manufacturers who have decided to make their products abroad rather than ramp up efficiency in their operations here. I believe those manufacturers should lose most of the cost advantage of sending jobs overseas, by having to pay stiff penalties for shutting down US plants, and by paying a surcharge or duty on every product they bring in, that previously was US made.
The American upper classes are not suffering, they are better off every year. Partly, that’s due to ditching American workers, by bringing in cheap competition, or by sending operations to where the cheap competition lives.
The result is more families close to the poverty line, unable to own homes, with larger barriers to getting better educations, in other words, deprived of opportunity for upward mobility
Brendan BossardPosted: Fri, 12/22/2017 09:20 pm
Sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander. The laws of supply and demand apply to labor as much as to production. Oversupply of anything means lower prices for it; and higher prices contribute to lower demand.
I believe that Americans need to think more creatively than just, "Reduce immigrant competition." That was wrong 100 years ago, and it remains wrong now. If we welcome immigrants, God will bless us. We should properly screen them, but to artificially screen people out so that they will not compete for jobs is unworthy of the American spirit, and of its underlying Judeo-Christian ethic.
To punish businesses for sending jobs overseas is just as wrong-headed. If you want companies to keep jobs here, then make it worth their while to do so. Reduce burdensom regulations and taxes. Create an environment that allows businesses that employ people here to thrive. Do not punish businesses for doing what common sense says to do.
This is not to say that we should not consider other factors, such as slave labor or unfair business practices in other countries. But we cannot wish economic laws away.
weinpaulPosted: Fri, 12/22/2017 08:59 pm
I don't think the Republicans would use the term "trickle down to the middle class." This is a term left Democrats and main stream media use. Business, large and small, pay their employees from day one. If the business makes a profit, then owners or shareholders start to mkae money from their risk and venture.The business owner and worker relationship although not perfect is a relationship in capitalism that has given wealth to both. In one view, there is no corporate tax. The corporation passes the tax onto the worker in less wages, the shareholder in less dividends or the consumer in higher prices.