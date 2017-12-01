Trump signs tax code rewrite into law

President Donald Trump on Friday signed into law the tax overhaul bill Republicans hope will jump-start economic growth and put more money in most Americans’ pockets. Trump said he initially planned to wait until Jan. 1 to sign the bill but changed his mind. Before a low-key signing ceremony, the president touted the size of the tax cut, saying “the numbers will speak.” Critics have blasted the bill for giving bigger cuts to wealthy Americans and corporations. Republicans insist tax cuts for the wealthy will trickle down to the middle class in the form of wage increases and better job opportunities. This is the first major overhaul of the tax code since 1986.