Trump signs police reform order

President Donald Trump met with the families of Botham Jean, Antwon Rose Jr., Jemel Roberson, and Ahmaud Arbery—all victims of police or vigilante violence—before giving a speech in the White House Rose Garden on Tuesday. In response to nationwide protests, the president signed an executive order to combat excessive police force. The family of George Floyd, the man killed during an arrest attempt in Minneapolis on May 25, was not present. Trump also said he is open to Congress pursuing additional police reform. Lawmakers from both parties are working on proposals.

What does the order do? Police departments will lose access to federal grants unless they meet certain standards, including banning chokeholds except in response to deadly force. A national registry will track officers who have deployed excessive force multiple times. The order also instructs the secretary of health and human services to work with police departments to invite mental health professionals to accompany officers on calls that deal with homelessness, addiction, and psychosocial issues.

