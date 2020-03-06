Trump signs order promoting religious freedom abroad

WASHINGTON—Advancing America’s “first freedom” around the world is a “moral and national security imperative” that is fundamental to human flourishing, according to an executive order President Donald Trump signed on Tuesday. The order makes international religious freedom a high priority for U.S. foreign policy.

What will the order change? The State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development will receive $50 million for programs that help oppressed people of faith. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and USAID have 180 days to develop a plan to focus on international religious freedom efforts. The order asks Pompeo and others to review how to leverage economic sanctions on countries that severely oppress religious minorities and requires more State Department civil service employees to undergo training on international religious freedom issues.

