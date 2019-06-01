Trump signs 9/11 victim support bill

WASHINGTON—On Monday, President Donald Trump signed a bill to ensure that money will continue to flow into a fund supporting victims and first responders of 9/11.

Why was this bill necessary? Congress established the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund in 2001, but it had to be periodically renewed. The $7.4 billion in the fund was rapidly depleting, with administrators cutting benefit payments by up to 70 percent. The bill Trump signed extends funding into 2090. In addition to supporting families who lost loved ones in the attack, it also helps those who developed cancer or other illnesses from toxic debris and dust.

Dig deeper: Read Esther Eaton’s report for WORLD Magazine about comedian Jon Stewart’s yearslong push for the bill. Deaths from illnesses related to the sites may soon surpass the 2,997 deaths directly caused by the attacks.