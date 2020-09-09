Trump shares list of possible Supreme Court nominees

WASHINGTON—Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Josh Hawley of Missouri, and Tom Cotton of Arkansas are all possibilities for the Supreme Court should President Donald Trump get to nominate another justice. The president released a list of possible appointees Wednesday at a news conference and called on Democratic nominee Joe Biden to announce his own slate.

Who else was on the list? Attorneys and former Solicitors General Paul Clement and Noel Francisco also were among the 20 names listed. The president said he would consider those along with others he previously named as possible justices on the nation’s highest court.

Dig deeper: Review WORLD’s extensive coverage of the confirmation battle for Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Trump’s most recent Supreme Court nominee.