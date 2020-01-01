Trump sends federal backup to more cities

The federal government is sending law enforcement assistance to Chicago and Albuquerque, N.M. President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday announced a surge of federal agents to cities to battle rising crime. Though that’s not unusual, the recent support includes at least 100 officers from the Department of Homeland Security. U.S. guards are already on the ground in Kansas City, Mo., and Portland, Ore.

How are cities responding? Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has sued the U.S. government claiming its agents arrested protesters unfairly. Attorneys for the state asked a judge for a temporary restraining order against federal officers. Democratic mayors from 15 cities signed a letter to Barr condemning the government’s actions in Portland. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she had come to an agreement with U.S. officials, and local authorities “welcome actual partnership.”

Dig deeper: Read Kyle Ziemnick’s report in The Sift about the incident in Portland that sparked the lawsuit.