Trump selects next intelligence chief

WASHINGTON—Joseph Maguire, a retired U.S. Navy vice admiral, will take over as acting director of national intelligence, President Donald Trump announced Thursday. Maguire, who currently heads up the National Counterterrorism Center, will replace outgoing Director Dan Coats. It is unclear whether the president will nominate Maguire to fill the role permanently.

How was this choice received? Better than the president’s last pick. Trump withdrew his nomination of U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, after the lawmaker faced suspicion about his qualifications. Maquire’s selection caused some internal controversy, though. Sue Gordon, the No. 2 intelligence official, decided to retire once it became clear that the president would not promote her. She will depart with Coats next Thursday, Trump confirmed on Twitter.