Trump seeks new state to host GOP convention

The 2020 Republican National Convention will no longer take place in Charlotte, N.C., after the state’s governor failed to guarantee a full-capacity venue, President Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday. The convention, which was set to take place at the Spectrum Center from Aug. 24 to 27, typically attracts about 2,500 delegates, along with guests, journalists, and alternate delegates.

Why did the state refuse? Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, had suggested a smaller event with reduced attendance because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the president insisted on the usual gathering without face coverings or social distancing measures. North Carolina has more than 30,000 confirmed COVID-19 infections, close to 1,000 deaths, and nearly 19,000 recoveries. “Protecting public health and safety during this pandemic is a priority,” Cooper tweeted in response.

