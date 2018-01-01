Trump schedules state visit to Britain

Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will travel to Britain in June for a three-day state visit as guests of Queen Elizabeth II. Though many U.S. presidents have visited the monarch, only George W. Bush and Barack Obama were honored with a state visit. Such visits typically feature ceremonial greetings, a horse-drawn carriage ride, and a banquet with the queen at Buckingham Palace. The president will also meet with Prime Minister Theresa May during the visit.

Britain extended the invitation nearly two years ago, but the trip has been deferred amid Britain’s Brexit crisis and concerns about the president’s reception in the U.K. Thousands of protesters turned out when Trump visited the U.K. countryside last summer, and more anti-Trump demonstrations are expected this time, as well.