Trump says U.S. ready for North Korean threat
by Kiley Crossland
Posted 8/11/17, 11:20 am
President Donald Trump tweeted Friday that U.S. military solutions are in place, “locked and loaded,” should North Korea “act unwisely.” The tweet follows an announcement Thursday by North Korean state media of a plan to fire four missiles toward Guam, a U.S. Pacific territory and home to a strategic U.S. naval base. Also on Friday, reports surfaced that U.S. officials have been briefed on regular communication between Joseph Yun, the U.S. envoy for North Korea policy, and Pak Song II, a diplomat at North Korea’s UN mission. According to anonymous sources, the behind-the-scenes discussion is known as the “New York channel.” Earlier this week, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hinted about an ongoing back channel to North Korea, saying at an Asian security meeting, “We have other means of communication open to them.”
Read more from The Sift
Kiley Crossland
Kiley is a WORLD Digital assistant editor and reports on marriage, family, and sexuality.
Comments
Brendan BossardPosted: Fri, 08/11/2017 06:29 pm
"Speak softly and carry a big stick"--Teddy Roosevelt
Corollary: the louder you speak, the smaller your stick looks.
Paul TaylorPosted: Sat, 08/12/2017 09:53 pm
We should cripple North Korea with non-military solutions. Brilliance is necessary to create such solutions including economic sanctions. Long term solutions, when realized by Kim Jong Un, will terrify him when he sees what is starting to happen. Sometimes these solutions can create more fear than any type of military warnings.