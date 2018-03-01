Trump says ‘mission accomplished’ in Syria strike

President Donald Trump on Saturday declared a joint military strike on Syria “perfectly executed.” The United States, France, and Britain on Friday night launched cruise missiles at the Syrian capital of Damascus to destroy President Bashar al-Assad’s chemical weapons capability and punish him for using the banned weapons on his own people. “Thank you to France and the United Kingdom for their wisdom and the power of their fine Military,” Trump tweeted Saturday. “Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!” Russian President Vladimir Putin, al-Assad’s chief ally, denounced the strikes and called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council. In a Friday night speech, Trump chastised Russia and Iran for supporting “murderous dictators” and said Russia reneged on a 2013 promise to ensure Assad got rid of his chemical weapons. “Russia must decide if it will continue down this dark path, or if it will join with civilized nations as a force for stability and peace,” Trump said. “Hopefully, someday we’ll get along with Russia, and maybe even Iran—but maybe not.” Syrians responded Saturday morning by gathering at landmark squares, honking their car horns, and waving flags in defiance of the attack. The Syrian and Russian militaries claimed to have shot down the majority of about 100 missiles fired by the U.S. and its allies.