Trump says he is ‘willing’ to meet with Iran

President Donald Trump on Monday said he is willing to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani with “no preconditions,” following increasingly tense relations over the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. During a news conference at the White House, Trump said he would meet with the Iranians “if they want to meet.” He added, “I’d meet with anybody. I believe in meetings.” The latest statement came after Trump warned Rouhani never to threaten the United States after the Iranian leader cautioned that any “war with Iran is the mother of all wars.” The United States pulled out of the nuclear deal with Iran in May and said it would impose further sanctions on the country unless it revises its regional policies, including its support for militant groups. Hamid Aboutalebi, an adviser to Rouhani, tweeted on Tuesday that the United States should return to the nuclear deal before talks can proceed. “Respecting the Iranian nation’s rights, reducing hostilities, and returning to the nuclear deal are steps that can be taken to pave the bumpy road of talks between Iran and America,” he wrote.