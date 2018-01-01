Trump, Sanders, Waters trade fighting words

The ejection of White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders from a Virginia restaurant Friday evening highlighted a possible trend of personal protests against members of the Trump administration. An employee at the Red Hen in Lexington, Va., asked Sanders to leave because she worked for President Donald Trump. Sanders used her press briefing on Monday to declare that Americans are “allowed to disagree, but we should be able to do so freely and without fear of harm.” Over the weekend, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., told supporters in her state, “If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd, and you push back on them!” President Trump fired back Tuesday on Twitter: “Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party. She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement.” Democratic leaders Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California and Sen. Charles Schumer of New York responded by asking for civility and urging supporters to focus on winning elections.