Trump, Sanders, Waters trade fighting words
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 6/26/18, 12:32 pm
The ejection of White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders from a Virginia restaurant Friday evening highlighted a possible trend of personal protests against members of the Trump administration. An employee at the Red Hen in Lexington, Va., asked Sanders to leave because she worked for President Donald Trump. Sanders used her press briefing on Monday to declare that Americans are “allowed to disagree, but we should be able to do so freely and without fear of harm.” Over the weekend, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., told supporters in her state, “If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd, and you push back on them!” President Trump fired back Tuesday on Twitter: “Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinarily low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party. She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement.” Democratic leaders Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California and Sen. Charles Schumer of New York responded by asking for civility and urging supporters to focus on winning elections.
Lynde Langdon
Lynde is a WORLD Digital assistant editor and reports on popular and fine arts. She lives in Wichita, Kan., with her husband and two daughters. Follow Lynde on Twitter @lmlangdon.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Tue, 06/26/2018 02:20 pm
I absolutely love that the extremists and intolerant ones are again becoming the public face of the Democratic Party.
I too well remember some of that same crowd, their long dirty hair and hippy beads, screaming “baby-killer!” at me in 1969 as I walked thru LAX in uniform.
E ColePosted: Tue, 06/26/2018 04:02 pm
I am sorry you had that experience. Thank you for serving our country during a difficult time.
E ColePosted: Tue, 06/26/2018 04:04 pm
I guess it is only fair that intolerant extremists are the face of the Democrat party since the same is certainly true of the Republican party these days. How sad that we tolerate, and often actually defend, the ugliness from one side and then condemn it from the other.
Wayne AsburyPosted: Tue, 06/26/2018 07:02 pm
Well said E Cole. Being mean-spirited and unfair to people is never right no matter who is doing it. It has also troubled me how conservative Christians gloat when some one on their team lands a verbal punch to the face. But then we are so quick to jump to the defensive when one of our "enemies" slaps back. Sometimes Christians and other people are too much like Peter in the Garden of Gethsemane, flailing away with his sword, standing up for Jesus, chopping off an ear. But in the end, doing more harm than good. He ended up fighting against God's will instead of working for the good of the kingdom. When we as Christians stoop to fighting like worldly people we end up doing the same thing.