Trump’s planned pullout seals Syria’s future

SYRIA: U.S. President Donald Trump’s apparent decision to pull troops from Syria will “seal the fate of not only Syria, but the whole region, for decades to come,” leading to Russian and Iranian dominance—now almost accomplished—over large swaths of Syria, through Lebanon to the border with Israel.

It’s now clear that Trump has gone against his top security advisers on the pullback, including incoming Secretary of State John Bolton, who called for operating “on the basis of strategy, not emotion.”

gone against his top security advisers on the pullback, including incoming Secretary of State John Bolton, who called for operating “on the basis of strategy, not emotion.” Here’s insight into what it may look like for Russia, Iran, and Turkey to divide the spoils of Syria.

insight into what it may look like for Russia, Iran, and Turkey to divide the spoils of Syria. I also am getting reports from medical workers reaching the Afrin area in Syria, where for the past month Turkey has waged a cross-border offensive to rout U.S.-backed Kurdish forces. The situation for people living there “is crazy and they are in desperate need for help and no one is helping,” said one doctor.

IRAN: I was on The Glenn Beck Program Friday morning to discuss the latest concerning Christians and others stuck in Vienna after the United States initially offered but then refused to grant them asylum under the Lautenberg Amendment. (Listen to the interview segment here.) The United States rejected most of the roughly 100 non-Muslim minorities due to security concerns, though a number are elderly and at least one is in a wheelchair.

IRAQ: What thousands of recovered documents in Mosul are telling us about ISIS.

RWANDA: Why is the government closing thousands of churches? Says one pastor in a recent email: The closures have “really shaken so many, and [are] a call for us in the Christian community to reevaluate our work, our ethics, our calling, and make sure that we stay the course of being faithful to God, loving our people to the point of sharing the love of God with them no matter the cost. The indictment is on the quality of our faith and the quality of our work.”

NASA is looking at a “Solar System Internet”—and I am not making that up. Read more in this packed presentation on nextgen technology from a recent aerospace conference.

I’M READING The Last Girl: My Story of Captivity and My Fight Against the Islamic State by Nadia Murad.

To have Globe Trot delivered to your email inbox, email Mindy at mbelz@wng.org.