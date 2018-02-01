Trump’s new CIA pick not a sure thing

President Donald Trump announced drastic plans to overhaul leadership in his administration on Tuesday, but the new team might not come together as quickly as he had planned.

Trump fired Rex Tillerson as secretary of state and asked CIA Director Mike Pompeo to become his administration’s foreign policy chief. Meanwhile, Pompeo’s deputy, Gina Haspel, got the president’s nod to head up the CIA.

Pompeo and Haspel need Senate confirmation before assuming their new roles. While Pompeo shouldn’t meet much resistance, Haspel’s role in several controversies at the agency may cause some backlash in the Senate. The 30-year CIA veteran ran a “black site” prison for the agency in Thailand in 2002, where suspected terrorists were subjected to enhanced interrogation tactics, including waterboarding. Later, she allowed the destruction of tapes from the prison’s interrogation sessions.

“Ms. Haspel needs to explain the nature and extent of her involvement in the CIA’s interrogation program during the confirmation process,” said Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., in a statement. “The torture of detainees in U.S. custody during the last decade was one of the darkest chapters in American history.”

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., announced Wednesday he intends to oppose both Haspel and Pompeo’s nominations. A no vote from Paul may not hurt Pompeo, but with McCain’s concerns and a thin 51-49 Republican majority in the upper chamber, Haspel’s fate is not certain.