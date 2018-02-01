Trump’s new CIA pick not a sure thing

Groundwork for infrastructure
The Trump administration brought out five of its Cabinet secretaries Wednesday to convince lawmakers to work with them on their grand infrastructure proposal.
Last month, President Trump unveiled a blueprint for $1.5 trillion in new U.S. building projects over the next 10 years. The plan calls for $200 billion in initial federal dollars to kick-start the project and help drum up support at the local level and with private businesses.
Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, and Energy Secretary Rick Perry appeared before the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee on Wednesday to discuss the plan.
Committee Chairman Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., expressed optimism that both parties could agree on an infrastructure bill sometime this year. Democrats and Republicans have pointed to infrastructure as an arena for bipartisanship, but neither camp has a good idea for how to fund the projects.
Chao said Wednesday some estimates indicate it could take as much as $4 trillion to rebuild the nation’s roads, bridges, ports, and airports: “We cannot address a challenge of this magnitude with federal resources alone or by borrowing.”
The Trump administration hopes an investment in infrastructure would lead to new jobs and stimulate the economy. The president tweeted Wednesday that time is of the essence: “We need to build FAST & we need to build for our FUTURE.” —E.W.