Trump’s immigration enforcement operation to move forward

WASHINGTON—Immigration and Customs Enforcement could begin nationwide raids to deport illegal immigrants as early as this weekend after President Donald Trump postponed the effort late last month. To protect ICE officers, the agency has not released to the public the exact time for the beginning of the sweep. When announcing the sweep last month, the president said it marked the beginning of a long-term push to deport millions of people residing illegally in the United States. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Trump would have delayed the raids again if there had been more progress on immigration reform in the House.

The raids “are absolutely going to happen,” ICE head Ken Cuccinelli told CNN Wednesday. The sweep will focus on immigrants who have already received deportation orders, especially those whose cases were fast-tracked through courts in major U.S. cities. ICE has conducted similar operations regularly for a decade and a half.

Activists and other protesters plan to assemble in major cities to resist ICE’s efforts. City officials in New Orleans confirmed they have suspended any raids there this weekend as the first hurricane of the season heads toward Louisiana.