Trump’s communications director resigns

Michael Dubke, President Donald Trump’s communications director, announced today he will vacate the White House less than three months after joining the administration. He submitted his resignation letter to Trump on May 18 but promised to stay on until the end of the president’s first international trip, which ended this past weekend. Dubke, 47, is a seasoned Republican strategist and formerly the founding partner at the Black Rock Group. His last day has not been set, and the White House has not announced a replacement yet. One possible contender, Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, met with the president at the White House on Monday. Dubke did not give a clear reason for his sudden departure in an email message to friends and colleagues. “The reasons for my departure are personal, but it has been my great honor to serve President Trump and this administration,” he wrote. Dubke was a late addition to the White House press shop, joining March 6. Sean Spicer served both as press secretary and communications director in the opening weeks of the Trump administration.