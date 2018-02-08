Trump’s attack on investigation just ‘opinion,’ interview with prosecutors possible

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s team and the White House have restarted negotiations for prosecutors to interview President Donald Trump, a person briefed on the proposal said Thursday. Mueller has offered format changes and to limit some questions. Trump has publicly expressed willingness to be interviewed, but a deal is uncertain.

The news comes as former Trump campaign worker Paul Manafort’s trial on fraud and tax evasion charges continues and the president escalates his attack on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Trump tweeted Wednesday, “Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further. Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA!”

“The president’s not obstructing [justice], he’s fighting back,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday. The tweet was “not an order,” she said. “It's the president’s opinion.”