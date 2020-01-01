Trump revives virus briefings

President Donald Trump urged Americans to wear a mask, wash their hands, and practice social distancing on Tuesday at his first coronavirus news conference since late April. “We need everything we can get,” he said. The president lauded the country’s low death rate and high COVID-19 test production but warned the pandemic would “probably get worse before it gets better.” He also said vaccines and better testing methods would come out as soon as possible.

Has he changed his stance on masks? Prior to this week, he expressed varying levels of support for mask-wearing. When a reporter asked about it, Trump cited shifting expert opinions and said he believes that masks could at least have some helpful effect. He also advocated for avoidance of packed bars and continued sheltering for high-risk individuals. He said Congress was working on a bipartisan plan dubbed “Phase Four” that would send more aid to workers during the pandemic.

Dig deeper: Read Leah Hickman’s report in Vitals on unfettered access to abortion pills during the pandemic.