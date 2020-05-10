Trump returns to White House

WASHINGTON—Having convalesced at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., since Friday, President Donald Trump tweeted he would leave the hospital at 6:30 p.m. Monday night and head back to the White House: “Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.” The president’s personal physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said Trump has “met or exceeded all discharge criteria.”

Is the coronavirus still spreading in Washington? Kayleigh McEnany, the White House press secretary since April, announced on Monday that she tested positive. She held a news conference on Thursday and spoke to reporters on Sunday but tweeted that the White House medical staff did not consider any members of the press “close contacts.” She will quarantine but said she had no symptoms.

