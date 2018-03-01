Trump responds to North Korea threats

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump responded to threats from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday night by saying the United States is not afraid to attack if provoked. “Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!” Trump tweeted. The president’s taunting message came after Kim threatened yet another missile test despite increased sanctions from the United Nations. U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley told reporters Tuesday that world leaders are ready to crack down harder if North Korea launches another missile. Kim announced during a New Year’s Day speech that he was “open to dialogue” with neighboring South Korea and said he welcomed the possibility of North Korean athletes competing in the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang next month. Early Wednesday morning, the South Korean Unification Ministry announced North Korea had reestablished contact with it on a hotline that had been dormant for almost two years. The two nations communicated for 20 minutes and “checked technical issues of the communication line,” according to a statement from the ministry.