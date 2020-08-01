Trump responds to Iran missile strikes
by Harvest Prude
Posted 1/08/20, 01:04 pm
WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump edged back from what many feared was the brink of war with Iran on Wednesday. He said in a televised address that Iran appeared to be “standing down” after an overnight missile strike on U.S. military positions in Iraq. No Americans died in the attack.
Is the United States standing down, too? The president announced new economic sanctions against Iran and called on NATO and the countries involved in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal to work with the United States to bring stability to the Middle East. Trump said that “Iran will never have a nuclear weapon” as long as he is commander-in-chief. He added that economic sanctions would stay in place until Iran works to “abandon its nuclear ambitions and end its support for terrorism.” The Iranian foreign minister tweeted Wednesday that his country had concluded its attacks and did not seek war after firing more than 20 missiles at two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops.
Dig deeper: Read WORLD editor in chief Marvin Olasky’s interview with international affairs strategist George Friedman about the U.S. killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani last week.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a reporter for WORLD based in Washington, D.C.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Wed, 01/08/2020 01:44 pm
So Iran fires 20 more missiles (that don’t hurt anyone) then says, “We’re standing down now.”
Sort of like the playground bully, once his nose has been bloodied, retreating to a safe distance then flipping you off one more time, to try to preserve the illusion that he’s still tougher than you.
Iran is going to keep doing some of the things they have been doing, of course, but from a greater (safer) distance, and perhaps with a little more caution and a lot more deniability.
Right now I believe we have the upper hand. But I hope President Trump does not take it as a sign we have won. Iran’s ayatollahs still believe Allah is on their side. Iraq is still a mess. All the Al Qaeda/ISIS/you-name-it fanatics are still fanatical. And all over the world, they are still planning destruction, death, and mayhem.
And I think I’m finally going to take the time to get my concealed carry permit.