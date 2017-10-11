Trump repeats trade deal criticisms during Asian summit

U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his opposition to multi-country trade agreements during a speech in Vietnam on Friday. Deals like the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the agreement from which Trump withdrew the United States in the first days of his presidency, tie U.S. hands, usurp its sovereignty, and make enforcement impossible, he told members of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. “From this day forward we will compete on a fair and equal basis,” Trump said. “We are not going to let the United States be taken advantage of anymore. I am always going to put America first.” Trump expressed willingness to enter bilateral arrangements, as long as they don’t hurt U.S. interests. He offered pointed criticism of trade practices used by China but reiterated claims he didn’t blame other countries for such unfair policies. But Trump insisted the United States would “no longer turn a blind eye to violations, cheating, or economic aggression.” Chinese President Xi Jingping followed Trump at the microphone but didn’t respond to any of Trump’s criticisms. The two leaders met for a state visit in Beijing earlier this week, sidestepping trade disagreements during public appearances.