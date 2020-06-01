Trump renews push to end DACA

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to keep a program for immigrants who entered the United States illegally as children may not stand indefinitely. The justices “asked us to resubmit on DACA, nothing was lost or won,” President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday. “We will be submitting enhanced papers shortly.”

Can he do that? The justices on Thursday found that the administration did not follow the right steps when it tried to end the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Ken Cuccinelli, acting head of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, confirmed the agency is planning to try to end the program again. It’s unclear if the Trump administration could complete the process before the presidential election in November. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., signaled Democrats do not plan to pursue further immigration legislation before Congress takes its summer break.

Dig deeper: Read Harvest Prude’s analysis of the Supreme Court’s ruling.