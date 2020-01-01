Trump releases guidelines on reopening economy

Some states likely will return to normalcy sooner than others as the country continues battling the COVID-19 pandemic. The White House on Thursday released a plan to get Americans back to work safely. President Donald Trump told governors in a conference call on Thursday that they retain the authority to assess the needs and risks in their states.

What will reopening the economy look like? States with declining infection rates and strong testing capabilities can begin a gradual, three-phase process. In phase 1, officials should encourage people to maintain strict social distancing in public. Phase 2 allows people to gather in groups of up to 50. Phase 3 envisions a return to normalcy for most people, while the infected and those who are particularly vulnerable remain isolated. The plan recommends businesses implement temperature checks and use more protective equipment when they reopen. States are to consider new cases, testing, and surveillance data for two weeks before proceeding to the next phase.

