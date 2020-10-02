Trump releases 2021 budget
by Harvest Prude
Posted 2/10/20, 01:06 pm
WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump has a $4.89 trillion plan for running the country if he wins reelection in November. His 2021 budget, released Monday, proposes cuts to social safety net programs and foreign aid and asks for increases for defense, veterans, and building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
What about the deficit? The president’s proposal would balance the budget in 15 years if there was overall economic growth at 2.8 percent this year and at least 3 percent annually thereafter. The budget as written is expected to go nowhere, fast, in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives. The White House and Congress already negotiated a two-year spending deal in 2019 that covered 2020 and half of 2021, but this plan reminds Congress and voters of the administration’s priorities.
Dig deeper: Read my report in The Stew about how Washington has largely abandoned fiscal conservatism.
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a reporter for WORLD based in Washington, D.C.
Comments
Allen JohnsonPosted: Mon, 02/10/2020 02:07 pm
Oh, I get it. The old "guns versus butter" debate. Quite clear which of these President Trump chooses.
Oh, and the fantasy that the budget will balance in 15 years, assuming 3% growth. Folks, the emperor has no clothes!
OldMikePosted: Mon, 02/10/2020 04:30 pm
Mr. Johnson, has it ever occurred to you, when our government buys guns, or anything else for that matter, people like us earn wages for producing those things? The money isn’t just flushed down the toilet.
OldMikePosted: Mon, 02/10/2020 04:37 pm
Re: “cuts to social safety net programs...”
Our vote-buying political class has, over the past 60+ years, enacted way too many big give-away programs with too-easy entry qualifications. I personally know families of able adults who choose not to work full-time so they “don’t lose their benefits.” A friend tells me several of his co-workers are actually receiving disability, even as they work full-time. Those of us who are observant have seen people carry their SNAP-card purchased groceries out of the store to a luxury-brand auto. I knew a man who helped invent an inventory control system adopted by Walmart and almost all large retailers, and lived in a high-end neighborhood, but had “irregular” income, who always signed his kids up for school expense assistance.
And it’s not just government give-aways. I volunteered at a homeless mission serving lunch to “needy” people and I regularly see folks rolling down their vehicle windows to hand money to beggars at street corners. No one seems to worry whether those are needy people, or simply folks who have figured out a lot of us are a soft touch.
I personally think it’s wrong to encourage folks to live off the work of others.