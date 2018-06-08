Trump reinstates sanctions on Iran

President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order reinstating multiple sanctions on Iran in a bid to impose “maximum economic pressure.” The latest move follows the Trump administration’s decision in May to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal.

In a statement, Trump said the sanctions, beginning Monday, will cover Iran’s automotive sector and its trade in gold, precious metals, and the country’s currency. All other sanctions on the country’s energy sector and its foreign transactions will resume on Nov. 5.

The president reemphasized that the Iran nuclear deal failed to achieve any objective and only “threw a lifeline of cash to a murderous dictatorship.” He said the United States remains open to reaching a more comprehensive deal with Iran and called on other nations to impose similar economic pressure on the country. “We urge all nations to take such steps to make clear that the Iran regime faces a choice: Either change its threatening, destabilizing behavior and reintegrate, or continue down a path of economic isolation.”