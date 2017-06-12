Trump recognizes Jerusalem as capital of Israel

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel with plans to relocate the U.S. Embassy there. The announcement reverses nearly seven decades of U.S. foreign policy and more than 20 years of presidential waivers to delay moving the embassy from Tel Aviv. “This is a long overdue step to advance the peace process,” Trump said. “After two decades of waivers, we are no closer to peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians.” Congress passed the Jerusalem Recognition Act of 1995 with broad bipartisan support, but each presidential administration since has decided to sign a waiver every six months to delay the act amid fears of worsening tension in the region. Despite campaigning in 2016 on moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, Trump signed the waiver to delay the relocation this summer. But not again. The president said on Wednesday the decision does not commit the United States to favor a particular agenda for Israel. He said the parties involved in the conflict should decide the final status of a peace agreement between Israel and Palestine. Vice President Mike Pence plans to travel to the region in the coming days. Trump said the U.S. Embassy would move to Jerusalem after the construction of a new building.