Trump recaps presidency so far on 60 Minutes

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump in a Sunday interview spoke about a wide range of hot-button topics, from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation to his relationship with world leaders.

In a sometimes combative interview with Lesley Stahl on the CBS show 60 Minutes, Trump touted the strength of the economy but blamed Democrats for the divisiveness of the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. When asked about his relationship with world leaders and international organizations, Trump defended his ties with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. He said that despite the leader’s record of human rights abuses, the improved diplomatic relations between the two countries were important. On the Mueller investigation, he said he never asked Russia for election help.

When asked about being a political outsider before his election, Trump said, “I always used to say the toughest people are Manhattan real estate guys … now I say they’re babies.” Later he added, “Washington, D.C., is a vicious, vicious place. The attacks, the bad mouthing, the speaking behind your back. But, you know, and in my own way, I feel very comfortable here.”