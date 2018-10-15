Trump recaps presidency so far on 60 Minutes
by Harvest Prude
Posted 10/15/18, 11:55 am
WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump in a Sunday interview spoke about a wide range of hot-button topics, from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation to his relationship with world leaders.
In a sometimes combative interview with Lesley Stahl on the CBS show 60 Minutes, Trump touted the strength of the economy but blamed Democrats for the divisiveness of the confirmation hearing of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. When asked about his relationship with world leaders and international organizations, Trump defended his ties with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. He said that despite the leader’s record of human rights abuses, the improved diplomatic relations between the two countries were important. On the Mueller investigation, he said he never asked Russia for election help.
When asked about being a political outsider before his election, Trump said, “I always used to say the toughest people are Manhattan real estate guys … now I say they’re babies.” Later he added, “Washington, D.C., is a vicious, vicious place. The attacks, the bad mouthing, the speaking behind your back. But, you know, and in my own way, I feel very comfortable here.”
Read more from The Sift
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute and a reporter for WORLD.
Comments
West Coast GrammaPosted: Mon, 10/15/2018 12:18 pm
“Washington, D.C., is a vicious, vicious place. The attacks, the bad mouthing, the speaking behind your back. But, you know, and in my own way, I feel very comfortable here.” Birds of a feather...?
Big JimPosted: Mon, 10/15/2018 02:59 pm
Yep, pretty much. And I say it's a good thing Trump is there fighting the Lefties ... you saw what they did to mild mannered people like W and Romney. Trump is the right man for the job at this time.
DWBrownPosted: Mon, 10/15/2018 08:05 pm
So thankful he is our President and has the will to stand strong for this Country, the people that make it work, and the values and rules it was founded on. I watched Judge Kavanaugh and Blassey Ford on C-Span, no commercials, no commentators, just completely what they had to say. Then for amusement turned to abc, cbs, nbc, to see what they said and was totally amazed how in our face brazen they were on painting a different picture than what I just saw. After watching that, there is no shadow of doubt in my mind the tv news media is brazenly feeding the simple in America half truths continually in efforts to sway any and all public opinion to their leftist idealogy. God gave of plenty of examples in the Old Testament of where they want to take us and will when good people do nothing. Thank you Founders for sacrificing so much to make it possible for good people to still stand up today with their vote.