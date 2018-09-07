Trump readies for Supreme Court reveal

President Donald Trump is set to reveal his pick to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy on Monday at 9 p.m. EDT. The president has reportedly narrowed the field to three contenders, but some Senate Republicans mounted a push for a fourth, federal appellate Judge Thomas Hardiman. “Republicans are holding four lottery tickets, and all of them are winners. If you’re a conservative Republican, the four people named—particularly Thomas Hardiman, I’m glad he’s on the list—are all winners and every Republican should embrace these picks,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The New York Times reported Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., informed the White House that Hardiman and fellow U.S. Circuit Judge Raymond Kethledge had the best possibility of winning confirmation in the closely divided Senate. That revelation could be a blow to the chances of the other two in Trump’s final four: U.S. Circuit Judges Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh.