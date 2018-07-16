Trump raises Russian election interference at Helsinki summit
by Les Sillars
Posted 7/16/18, 01:12 pm
U.S. President Donald Trump said he raised the issue of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election during a summit meeting Monday in Helsinki with Russian President Vladimir Putin. But, speaking at a joint news conference with Putin following their meeting, he declined to condemn Russia publicly. Putin denied Russian any Russian interference and dismissed as “sheer nonsense” claims that Russia had tried to collect dirt on Trump.
Trump said his message on election interference was “best delivered in person.” He added, “I hold both countries responsible” for the breakdown in U.S.-Russia relations. The summit came a few days after Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced the indictment of 12 Russian intelligence officers for hacking Democratic National Committee networks in 2016.
The two leaders said their respective countries are exploring ways to protect Israel from the conflict in Syria and will continue discussions on arms control issues, including nuclear weapons, missile defense, and the weaponization of outer space. Putin also praised Trump’s efforts to resolve nuclear tension with North Korea.
Read more from The Sift
Les Sillars
Les directs the journalism program at Patrick Henry College in Purcellville, Va., and is WORLD Magazine’s Mailbag editor.
Comments
AlanEPosted: Mon, 07/16/2018 03:35 pm
So, on one day of last week, Trump castigates the Germans for getting up to 70% of their natural gas through a contract with Russia. But, when he's on the same stage with Putin a few days later, he says the United States and Russia are equally to blame for the current state of tensions between the two nations, suggesting a moral equivalency between the two. He can't seem to find (or deliver) a consistent message on Russia, and that would appear that would stem from the fact that Putin does a masterful job of stroking Trump's ego, and perhaps a bit of vice versa.
It's difficult to keep up with Trump's mid-course adjustments from one stop to the next. However much Trump may have some domestic policies correct, his foreign policy (shooting from the hip as it does) is a shambles. There will come a day of reckoning for Trump's recklessness on this front and the foreign trade front.
And, if the progressives around these parts ever figure out that the way to move Trump to a favorable position is to massage his ego, who knows what may become of his domestic policy?