Trump raises Russian election interference at Helsinki summit

U.S. President Donald Trump said he raised the issue of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election during a summit meeting Monday in Helsinki with Russian President Vladimir Putin. But, speaking at a joint news conference with Putin following their meeting, he declined to condemn Russia publicly. Putin denied Russian any Russian interference and dismissed as “sheer nonsense” claims that Russia had tried to collect dirt on Trump.

Trump said his message on election interference was “best delivered in person.” He added, “I hold both countries responsible” for the breakdown in U.S.-Russia relations. The summit came a few days after Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced the indictment of 12 Russian intelligence officers for hacking Democratic National Committee networks in 2016.

The two leaders said their respective countries are exploring ways to protect Israel from the conflict in Syria and will continue discussions on arms control issues, including nuclear weapons, missile defense, and the weaponization of outer space. Putin also praised Trump’s efforts to resolve nuclear tension with North Korea.