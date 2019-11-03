Trump pushes border security in budget
by Harvest Prude
Posted 3/11/19, 02:44 pm
WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump unveiled a $4.75 trillion budget for fiscal year 2020 on Monday that includes a request to Congress for an additional $8.6 billion to pay for a 722-mile wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The 150-page proposal, dubbed “A Budget for a Better America: Promises Kept. Taxpayers First,” outlines the White House priority of boosting defense spending and infrastructure and slashing expenditures in other departments. The proposal asks for $2.7 trillion in spending cuts, including a call for steep cuts to entitlement programs like Medicare. In addition to asking for a nearly 5 percent increase in defense spending, other priorities include funding for the Space Force, increased spending on veterans healthcare, and addressing the nation’s opioid crisis. The Trump administration is no longer attempting to balance the federal budget within 10 years, and instead sets a goal to balance it by 2034.
Democratic leadership declared the proposal dead before arrival after Reuters first reported the border wall emphasis. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., released a joint statement, saying, “Congress refused to fund his wall and he was forced to admit defeat and reopen the government. The same thing will repeat itself if he tries this again.”
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told Fox News Sunday that Trump is prepared for another budget fight over the wall: “He’s going to stay with his wall and he’s going to stay with the border security theme.” The government will shut down again if Congress and the White House cannot agree on funding levels before Oct. 1, the start of the 2020 fiscal year.
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute and a reporter for WORLD.
Comments
news2mePosted: Mon, 03/11/2019 05:14 pm
"Democratic leadership declared the proposal dead before arrival" I am shocked.
I am tired of Pelosi calling it Trump's wall. She needs to STOP making this a joke and show she cares at all about America's safety.
Daniel StrangePosted: Tue, 03/12/2019 10:49 am
Let's face it, news2me, it really is Trump's wall. I think we conservatives should stop shirking anything that liberals believe. I know this is quite far fetched, but if a liberal says you are alive, that doesn't make you dead. I don't agree with Pelosi on much, but technically speaking, I would say that it is Trump's wall. Also, does she care about America's safety?
Did you know that border security is among the few things that a president is actually constitutionally required to commit to? Has anyone noticed that Trump is the first president in quite a while who is taking it seriously?
OldMikePosted: Mon, 03/11/2019 10:24 pm
So let me see if I have this straight: Many “moderates” and almost all liberals insisted the shutdown was President Trump’s fault, because he “would not negotiate.” Isnt that basically what was being said?
So now, where are the same folks acknowledging that Pelosi and the Dems are refusing to negotiate?
[crickets]
OldMikePosted: Mon, 03/11/2019 10:36 pm
And btw, Madam Speaker is now saying, “We shouldn’t impeach Trump because it’s just too divisive, and Trump isn’t worth dividing the country over.” And she follows that by saying some, well, very divisive things about her perception of President Trump’s lack of fitness for the Presidency.
May I, if you please, offer the OldMike translation of Madam Speaker’s remarks: “We would dearly love to impeach that jerk Trump. But we realize, A) we don’t have either the grounds or the votes; B) we would end up looking even more like losers than we already do; and C) an impeachment effort would greatly stiffen the resolve of Mr. Jerk Trump’s base of ignorant losers, and probably even contribute to his winning re-election in 2020.
No, don’t shove—I’m leaving.