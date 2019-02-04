Trump pushes back healthcare vote
by Harvest Prude
Posted 4/02/19, 11:43 am
WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump said Monday he will wait until after the 2020 election to push for a Republican healthcare plan to replace the Affordable Care Act. The president tweeted late Monday that congressional Republicans are developing a plan with cheaper premiums and deductibles that “will be truly great HealthCare that will work for America.” He said any vote on a GOP plan would take place after the elections, “When Republicans hold the Senate & win back the House.”
With Democrats currently in control of the House, any legislation dismantling the ACA likely could not pass Congress. On March 26, House Democrats unveiled a bill to strengthen parts of President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law. After a closed-door meeting with congressional Republicans on March 26, Trump said the GOP “will soon become the party of healthcare.” A Republican effort to repeal Obamacare failed in the Senate in 2017 despite the party having control of both houses of Congress.
news2mePosted: Tue, 04/02/2019 04:49 pm
Maybe they will get some people in DC who will do something. I am ok with replacing a good bit of the leftover GOP garbage. A bunch of do-nothing RINOs. We are still disappointed that Ryan became best buds with Boehner and took over his spot. What was the point? He would just sit there with a smirk on his face. They must have taken him to a few of Boehner's parties and now Ryan is history. Another good man who took a bite.