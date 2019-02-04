Trump pushes back healthcare vote

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump said Monday he will wait until after the 2020 election to push for a Republican healthcare plan to replace the Affordable Care Act. The president tweeted late Monday that congressional Republicans are developing a plan with cheaper premiums and deductibles that “will be truly great HealthCare that will work for America.” He said any vote on a GOP plan would take place after the elections, “When Republicans hold the Senate & win back the House.”

With Democrats currently in control of the House, any legislation dismantling the ACA likely could not pass Congress. On March 26, House Democrats unveiled a bill to strengthen parts of President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law. After a closed-door meeting with congressional Republicans on March 26, Trump said the GOP “will soon become the party of healthcare.” A Republican effort to repeal Obamacare failed in the Senate in 2017 despite the party having control of both houses of Congress.