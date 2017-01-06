Trump pulls U.S. from Paris accord, suggests new deal

President Donald Trump announced Thursday he will pull the United States out of the Paris climate accord, making good on his campaign promise to buck the agreement. Trump described the 195-country deal as a job killer that’s unfair to American taxpayers. “So we’re getting out—but we will start to negotiate, and we will see if we can make a deal that’s fair,” Trump said. Starting today, the United States will no longer comply with the requirements of the pact and instead will begin new negotiations to reenter the accord on different conditions, Trump declared. The president also said he’s open to crafting an entirely new accord. All but two countries—Syria and Nicaragua—signed onto the accord in December 2015, and President Barack Obama touted the agreement as a key diplomatic victory for his administration. Trump said he cares about protecting the environment but insisted the Paris accord serves a different purpose: “This agreement is less about the climate and more about other countries gaining a financial advantage over the United States.”